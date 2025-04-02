Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Director Max Gottschalk Acquires 344,797 Shares of Stock

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) Director Max Gottschalk acquired 344,797 shares of Perfect Moment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,822.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Max Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perfect Moment alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Max Gottschalk bought 1,060 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134.20.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Max Gottschalk acquired 8,761 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,410.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Max Gottschalk bought 8,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $7,520.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Max Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Max Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Max Gottschalk purchased 13,000 shares of Perfect Moment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $13,390.00.

Perfect Moment Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PMNT stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. Perfect Moment Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perfect Moment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perfect Moment stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perfect Moment Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PMNT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Perfect Moment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Moment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect Moment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.