Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Penguin Solutions also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PENG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 1,326,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,724. The company has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $137,006.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,311.40. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,684 shares of company stock worth $393,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

