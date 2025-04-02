Pelion Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Pelion Inc. lessened its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,081 shares during the period. Weave Communications accounts for 47.1% of Pelion Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pelion Inc. owned about 5.30% of Weave Communications worth $61,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 863,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,728 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 778,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 155,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $14,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,583,853.04. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,921.44. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,322 shares of company stock worth $8,642,847. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weave Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $825.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

