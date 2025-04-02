PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.58), with a volume of 98155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.52.

PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCI-PAL had a positive return on equity of 35.54% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that PCI-PAL PLC will post 0.9740645 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCI-PAL Company Profile

In other news, insider James Barham bought 33,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.09 ($25,820.41). Also, insider Simon Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,981.25). Insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

Featured Articles

