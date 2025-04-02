Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 387,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,910. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.68.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
