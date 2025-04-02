Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paymentus

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 387,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,910. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

