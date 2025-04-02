Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,646,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 1,493,296 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,333,170 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $24,106,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $18,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,738.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 542,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

