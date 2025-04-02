Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $11.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Paul Mueller has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

