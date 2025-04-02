Patricia L. Gibson Acquires 10,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RLJ opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

