Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 25,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Pasofino Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$62.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.
Pasofino Gold Company Profile
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
