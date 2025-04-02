Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Critical Survey

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Development and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pan American Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

This table compares Osisko Development and Pan American Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $11.47 million 18.41 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.85 Pan American Silver $2.82 billion 3.28 -$103.70 million $0.32 79.85

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41% Pan American Silver 3.98% 6.14% 4.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Osisko Development on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

