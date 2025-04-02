Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $2,911,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 73.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,218. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

