Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 6010472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative net margin of 1,800.32% and a negative return on equity of 289.38%.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
