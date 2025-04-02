Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBRW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

