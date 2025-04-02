Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBRW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,574. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.
About Oxbridge Re
