Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. 591,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,246. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.11. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,400,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

