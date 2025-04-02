Outdoor Stocks To Consider – April 1st

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in products and services related to outdoor recreation, such as camping, hiking, and adventure sports. These companies may produce equipment, apparel, or other goods that cater to outdoor lifestyles, and investors often consider outdoor stocks as a distinct segment within the broader consumer discretionary market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,656,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,948,835. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $709.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,600. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,717. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

ONON traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. ON has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

