Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.75 to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLA
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Orla Mining
In other Orla Mining news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,007,110.00. Insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 in the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.