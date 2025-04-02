Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.75 to C$16.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.21.

OLA traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 291.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$13.79.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total transaction of C$193,257.37. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,007,110.00. Insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805 in the last three months. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

