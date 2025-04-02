Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2,947.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

