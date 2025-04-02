Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 712 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FSV opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.