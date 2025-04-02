Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,117 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco India ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco India ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $227.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.