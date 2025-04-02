Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 45,709 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,709 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.4439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

