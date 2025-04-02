Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,808 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,406,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 666,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $63,378,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

