Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

