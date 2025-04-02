Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 147.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $418,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,854. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.