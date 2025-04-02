Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.32 and a 200 day moving average of $606.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

