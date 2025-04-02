Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 370 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

