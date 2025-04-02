Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,727,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average is $204.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

