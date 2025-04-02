Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 672,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 425,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Orion Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.