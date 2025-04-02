Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 16,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

