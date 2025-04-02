Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 80165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLCLY

Oriental Land Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Oriental Land

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.