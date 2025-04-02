Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 80165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oriental Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.
