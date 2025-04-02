Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on June 25th

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 100.0% increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORCH opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Orchard Funding Group has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.36.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Funding Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

