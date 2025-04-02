Orange (OTC:ORANY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Orange S.A. (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 100860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORANY

Orange Trading Up 0.4 %

About Orange

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80.

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.