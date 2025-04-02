Orange (OTC:ORANY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Orange S.A. (OTC:ORANY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 100860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORANY
Orange Trading Up 0.4 %
About Orange
Orange SA provides fixed telephony, mobile telecommunication, data transmission, and other value-added services to individuals, professionals, and large companies in France and internationally. It offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as B2B fixed solutions and networks services, including voice and data services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.