Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Short Interest Update

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OBT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orange County Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OBT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 31,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.42.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Orange County Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
Orange County Bancorp Company Profile
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orange County Bancorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.