Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.