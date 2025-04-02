OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 814.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of OneSpan worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 513.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OneSpan Stock Up 1.8 %
OneSpan stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on OSPN
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.