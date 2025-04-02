OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 814.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of OneSpan worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 513.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Up 1.8 %

OneSpan stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSPN

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.