OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.48 and a 200-day moving average of $269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.