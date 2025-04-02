OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,243 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 149,228 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,431,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,724,000 after acquiring an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

