OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after buying an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

