OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

