OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 78,302 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.53% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,930,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 890,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,371,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

