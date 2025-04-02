OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,312,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,783,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,715,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,437,000. Finally, Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $47.06.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.