OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 11,963 Shares

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $28,352.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,456.04. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OmniAb stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,491. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.14.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 308.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OmniAb by 321.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

