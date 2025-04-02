OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

