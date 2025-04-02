OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 93,366 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,366 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of CGDG opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

