OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 74,360 Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

MEM stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

