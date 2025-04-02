OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 15,485 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.74% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EEMX stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $36.56.
