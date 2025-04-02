OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.93 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 155,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,784.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.