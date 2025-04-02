OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 567.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,640 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 795,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after buying an additional 219,475 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

