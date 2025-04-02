OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 70,954 Shares of VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) by 267.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 15.59% of VanEck Digital India ETF worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000.

VanEck Digital India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGIN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Digital India ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

VanEck Digital India ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

