OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.64. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

