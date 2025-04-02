Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stephens

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Okta

Shares of Okta stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This trade represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.